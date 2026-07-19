The investigation into the death of a Hyderabad software engineer, suspected to be a suicide, has intensified with the search for a temple idol she allegedly carried into a pond. Authorities are exploring this and other unusual details, such as her exorbitant rent, to understand the circumstances leading to her death.

The investigation into the death of a software engineer in Hyderabad took an unusual turn, with authorities now searching for a temple idol that the woman allegedly carried into a pond moments before her death. It is believed that Tejaswini, the deceased, committed suicide. But according to authorities, there are still a number of unanswered questions in the case, which has prompted a thorough examination of her last actions and mental condition.

According to the police, Tejaswini reportedly undressed, went inside a local temple, and picked up an idol of Goddess Ammavaru before making her way to a nearby pond. It is said that she then leaped into the water. The idol is still missing, even though her corpse was eventually found.

Officials believe the idol could provide important clues about the circumstances leading up to the incident and have launched a search operation to recover it. In an effort to find the missing idol, which authorities believe to be a potentially important piece of evidence, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) sent boats and staff to explore the pond.

Tejaswini's mother Aruna was questioned by police as part of the investigation, and they are looking into what they claim to be a death declaration that the software engineer left behind. Investigators are also looking into her phone usage, bank data, and whereabouts in the days before she passed away.

The inquiry has uncovered additional details that authorities are now scrutinising. Police found that Tejaswini had been staying in a rented flat where she was allegedly paying around Rs 3,500 per day, amounting to nearly Rs 1 lakh per month in rent.

Additionally, investigators found that the building's top two levels were purportedly being run like a lodge. Authorities are investigating any potential links between the residence and its residents and the circumstances surrounding her demise.

No findings on Tejaswini's motivation have been made public by the police. To provide a precise chronology of events, officers are presently examining CCTV video, witness statements, and forensic evidence.

Officials emphasised that the inquiry is still ongoing and that every possibility is being considered, even if preliminary results suggest that the software developer may have committed himself.