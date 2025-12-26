A man in Hyderabad allegedly burned his wife to death over suspected infidelity. Police say the attack was pre-planned. In a separate incident in Bengaluru, a former software engineer shot his estranged wife dead after receiving a divorce notice.

Hyderabad Man Burns Wife to Death Over Fidelity Suspicions

A husband in Hyderabad, Telangana, allegedly poured petrol on his wife and set her on fire over suspicions about her fidelity. The wife was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries. The Nallakunta police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI, J. Narsaiah, Additional DCP, East zone, said that "Under Nallakunta PS limits on December 23, around 9 am, her husband Venkateshwarulu killed his wife Triveni. They both had a love marriage. There were marriage issues with the husband suspecting her character."

The Inspector of the Nallakunta police station stated that the couple was inter-caste and natives of Huzurnagar, but had been living in Hyderabad for five years with their two children. The inspector claimed that the incident could have been a pre-planned attack.

According to the Inspector of Nallakunta police station, "A man named Venkatesh poured petrol on his wife and set her on fire over suspicions about her. They had an inter-caste marriage and are natives of Huzurnagar, but have been living in Hyderabad for five years with their two children. After the birth of their son, her husband began suspecting her. He pre-planned the attack, bringing petrol and pouring it on her before setting her on fire. She was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, she lost her life. We have registered a case and are searching for her husband."

Former Techie Shoots Wife Dead in Bengaluru Over Divorce Notice

Earlier on Tuesday, a 40-year-old former software engineer in Bengaluru allegedly shot and killed his wife, a bank manager, near Magadi Road in the evening after receiving a divorce notice. The accused, who had been trailing his estranged wife for months, surrendered at the local police station immediately after the crime.

A long-standing marital dispute ended in tragedy on December 23, when 39-year-old Bhuvaneshwari was fatally shot while returning from work. The Magadi Road Police have registered a case of murder (Crime No. 310/2025 under Section 103) following the surrender of her husband, Balamurugan.

The couple, who married in 2011 and have two children, had been living separately for the past 18 months due to constant misunderstandings. Bhuvaneshwari, an Assistant Manager at the Union Bank of India's Basaveshwarnagar branch, had moved to Rajajinagar six months ago to distance herself from her husband. Balamurugan, a former software engineer at a prominent firm in Whitefield, reportedly suspected his wife of having an affair and strongly opposed her demands for a legal separation. (ANI)