Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

A drunken man lit a lighter at a Hyderabad petrol pump after being dared by an employee, narrowly avoiding a major disaster. The incident, caught on CCTV, shows a mother and child escaping the sudden flames. Both men involved were arrested.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, a man, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, recklessly ignited a lighter and started fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Saturday, putting himself and nearby individuals in danger, officials said. On social media, a video of the event became popular among internet users.

The man, known as Chiran, was found inebriated and carrying a cigarette lighter when he arrived at the petrol station in the Nacharam region, according to media sources. The accused was asked by Arun, a petrol station employee, if he intended to fire up the device. Chiran was then urged to "do it if he had the guts" by him.

As fuel was being poured into a scooter, Chiran responded to the challenge by lighting the lighter, igniting an unexpected fire. As the fire started, a mother and a kid who were standing close by barely survived, as others fled to safety amid the unexpected mayhem seen on CCTV.

The police arrested both the men– Chiran, who ignited the fire, and Arun, who provoked and challenged the accused. The police charged them over “mischief by fire and explosives.”

According to the police, both of the suspects, who are from Bihar, will appear in court. Inspector G Rudvir Kumar of the Nacharam Police was reported by NDTV as stating, "This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this crowded area with heavy traffic."

