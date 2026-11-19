The Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Tolichowki SHO T Ramesh Naik for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe. A subsequent search of his cabin revealed Rs 1.85 lakh in unaccounted cash, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Hyderabad Police Officer Arrested in Corruption Probe

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Tolichowki Station House Officer (SHO) T Ramesh Naik while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a hotel owner in Hyderabad. The ACB also seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1.85 lakh from the SHO's cabin during subsequent checks, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Majeed Ali Khan said.

According to DSP Majeed Ali Khan, the SHO had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 per month from the hotel owner for allowing the hotel to remain open beyond the stipulated closing time. Explaining the alleged demand, the DSP told ANI, "SHO demand for 50.000 thousand per month from owner keep the hotel open even after the stipulated time." He further said that the SHO had agreed to accept Rs 10,000 less for the first month. The DSP said, "He had said that he would give Rs 10 thousand less for the first month."

According to the DSP, an initial amount of Rs 20,000 was paid on October 31. He said, "On October 31, Rs 20,000 was first taken." The ACB subsequently caught Naik while he was allegedly accepting another Rs 20,000, which was part of the remaining amount. Describing the trap, the DSP said, "Other rupees 20 thousand being taken as the remaining amount." Following the trap, ACB officials conducted checks in the SHO's cabin at the Tolichowki police station. During the subsequent search, officials found unaccounted cash kept in four envelopes. The DSP said that the cash seized included Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 15,000, taking the total amount to Rs 1.85 lakh. The ACB officials are investigating the sources of the additional cash and the circumstances under which it was kept in the SHO's cabin. Further investigation into the alleged bribery incident and the unaccounted cash seized during the checks is underway. (ANI)