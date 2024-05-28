Hyderabad: Praja Bhavan in Begumpet receives bomb threat, probe underway

Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad received a bomb threat, leading to a swift response from the authorities. Similar incidents have occurred nationwide during the election period, including a recent threat at Delhi airport. Investigations are ongoing to ensure the safety of citizens, with security measures heightened in response.

Praja Bhavan, formerly known as Pragati Bhavan, situated in Hyderabad's Begumpet has been engulfed in panic following a bomb threat, according to reports from the police.

An unidentified individual reportedly made a call to the police control room, claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the building. Promptly, a bomb disposal team was dispatched to conduct thorough searches of the premises, informed Inspector Shobhan of Punjagutta police station.

Authorities were alerted on Tuesday after Hyderabad Police received the bomb threat, prompting the state machinery to go on high alert. The police, along with a bomb disposal squad, swiftly moved to the location mentioned in the threat, cordoning off the area for safety measures.

"A bomb threat to Praja Bhavan, formerly known as Pragati Bhavan, in Begumpet, Hyderabad, has been reported to the Hyderabad Police. The Bomb disposal team is currently on-site, verifying the claim," stated a police inspector.

This incident in Hyderabad comes amidst a string of similar threats across the nation, coinciding with the ongoing election period. Earlier today, a bomb threat disrupted operations at Delhi airport, targeting IndiGo flight 6E2211 scheduled to fly from Delhi to Varanasi. Passengers were evacuated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for a thorough security check, which yielded no suspicious findings.

"We need to ascertain the circumstances that led the crew to evacuate passengers through the emergency gate," an official remarked. "Although the flight was cleared after security checks, a note was discovered just before takeoff, prompting additional scrutiny in the isolation bay."

Police authorities are currently engaged in verifying the authenticity of the bomb threat to Praja Bhavan, while access to the building has been restricted to the general public as a precautionary measure, as per reports.

