Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad Police's new 'war room': 1 lakh cameras, disaster management capabilities, helipad and more

    The article discusses the inauguration of Hyderabad's advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), equipped with cutting-edge technologies for real-time traffic monitoring, surveillance, weather forecasting, and disaster management.

    Hyderabad Police's new 'war room': 1 lakh cameras, disaster management capabilities, helipad and more snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    Telangana's Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad has undergone a significant transformation, resembling the military command centre at the US Pentagon. The state's Home Minister, Mahmood Ali, recently inaugurated this cutting-edge facility at the police commissionerate headquarters, which can serve as a central hub for all operations during disasters.

    The revamped ICCC boasts an array of state-of-the-art amenities, including a helipad atop the building for emergency helicopter operations. Among its impressive features is a video surveillance system comprising over one lakh cameras strategically placed across the city. Additionally, a real-time traffic monitoring system is integrated into the facility to track vehicle movement within Hyderabad.

    Not stopping at urban surveillance, the ICCC has incorporated a sophisticated weather forecasting system that can issue early warnings for severe weather events. In an effort to elevate disaster management capabilities, the centre also has a coordination system designed to respond effectively to emergencies like floods, fires, and earthquakes.

    The journey to establishing this advanced ICCC began in August of the previous year when Telangana's Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, inaugurated the Hyderabad ICCC. The state government invested approximately ₹500 crore in the construction of this sprawling facility, comprising five distinct towers.

    Among these towers, Tower A stands as the tallest with 20 floors. Key offices, including the DGP chamber on the fourth floor, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's chamber on the 18th floor, and various high-ranking officials' chambers on the seventh floor, are located here. Tower B, with 15 floors above two basement levels, and Tower C, with three floors including an auditorium ground floor, offer additional facilities.

    Meanwhile, Tower D spans two floors, including the ground floor, and Tower E houses the CCC between the fourth and seventh floors. This ICCC is undoubtedly a testament to the state's commitment to modernizing its emergency response and management capabilities.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    They will be uprooted PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA AJR

    'They will be uprooted': PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA

    Centre should assess KRS dam, file petition at Supreme Court: Former PM HD Deve Gowda vkp

    Centre should assess KRS dam, file petition at Supreme Court: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

    Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun 'wants to divide India, create many countries' - Report snt

    Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun 'wants to divide India, create many countries' - Report

    Sharon murder case: Kerala High Court grants bail to main accused Greeshma rkn

    Sharon murder case: Kerala High Court grants bail to main accused Greeshma

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details

    Recent Stories

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months AVV

    Indian student visa approvals hit all-time high: 90,000 by US Embassy in three months

    Does drinking beer really reduce Kidney stones? vkp

    Does drinking beer really reduce Kidney stones?

    They will be uprooted PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA AJR

    'They will be uprooted': PM Modi evokes Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' heritage to attack INDIA

    Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon: 7 Wonders of the Ancient world ATG EAI

    Great Pyramid to Garden of Babylon: 7 Wonders of the Ancient world

    Breathtaking! Clay artist infuses Gauri Ganesha with Kailasa's essence vkp

    Breathtaking! Clay artist infuses Gauri Ganesha with Kailasa's essence

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon