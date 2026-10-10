Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested 35 individuals across nine states in September, refunding Rs 88.48 lakh to victims of various cyber frauds including investment, social media, and trading scams. Police also took down 140 fake profiles.

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Hyderabad City arrested 35 people across nine states in September 2026 in connection with 23 cybercrime cases and refunded Rs 88.48 lakh to victims, according to a press note issued by Additional Commissioner of Police, Crimes and SIT, M Srinivasulu.

Cyber Fraud Breakdown and Arrests

During September, the Cyber Crime Police Station received multiple complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), following which 83 FIRs were registered. The 35 arrests included nine cases of social media fraud, seven of investment fraud, six of digital arrest, five of trading fraud, two of identity theft, and one each of extortion, job fraud and customer care fraud, along with three advertisement fraud cases.

Ten accused were arrested in Telangana, nine in Andhra Pradesh, six in Maharashtra, three each in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. During the operations, police seized ten mobile phones, seven cheque books and one shell company stamp.

Financial Recovery and Zonal Operations

According to the press note, the total amount lost in the cases covered by the refund data stood at Rs 17,34,96,158, of which Rs 88,48,134 was refunded to victims. Trading fraud cases accounted for the highest refund, with Rs 40,24,762 returned.

The Zonal Cyber Cells received 2,767 National Customer Preference Register (NCRP) petitions during September, of which 381 FIRs were registered. A total of 11 people were arrested in 10 cases, and Rs 67,54,049 was refunded to victims.

Action Against Fraudulent Social Media Content

As part of its digital monitoring and intelligence-based tracking, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police identified 140 social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram that were running 30 paid advertisements. These included videos involving minors using abusive, vulgar or inappropriate language for monetisation, as well as schemes involving old and rare coins, Rs 5 tractor design currency notes, Rs 786 serial-number currency notes, misleading betting predictions and guaranteed winnings.

Police also identified suspicious advertisements offering matrimonial and marriage arrangements, private video-call services and fraudulent job opportunities that could induce users to make advance payments or disclose personal, financial or identity-related information. All 140 identified profiles were reported to the respective platforms and taken down.

Cumulatively, 1,457 social media profiles and 2,603 paid advertisements promoting online gaming, illegal betting and fake investment websites have been taken down, and nine FIRs have been registered against the promoters.

Community Initiatives and Other Actions

Under the C-Mitra initiative, 1,928 calls were made to victims during September to provide guidance and support. A total of 307 Zero FIRs were registered based on complaints received.

Police registered 6 FIRs in connection with incidents involving public nuisance, rash and negligent acts and other activities circulated on social media during Ganesh immersion. The accused were traced and apprehended, and charge sheets will be filed under the applicable legal provisions.

Police Advisory to Citizens

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have cautioned citizens against fake social media profiles of senior government officials, fraudulent investment groups on Telegram and WhatsApp, malicious APK files and phishing links, WhatsApp display-picture fraud, honey-trap and sextortion schemes, and digital arrest scams involving fraudsters impersonating agencies such as the CBI, RBI, Enforcement Directorate and Customs.

Police advised citizens not to transfer money without verifying the identity of the person requesting it, avoid downloading unknown files or clicking suspicious links, and remain cautious of investment schemes promising high returns. Citizens who fall victim to cyber fraud have been advised to report it immediately through the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Police said prompt reporting could help freeze and recover the lost amount.