BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Opposition protests, stating the country is run by Parliament, not streets. Citing recent poll wins in Assam and Puducherry, he said democracy thwarted anarchy. Sambit Patra echoed this, calling protesters 'anarchists'.

'Country Governed by Parliament, Not Streets': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday targeted the Opposition over its protests in Delhi, saying "Indian democracy had thwarted attempts to incite anarchy" and asserting that the country would be governed by Parliament and not the streets.

Referring to the BJP's electoral victories in Assam, Nandigram and Puducherry, Prasad said the party's performance came amid protests in Delhi and other parts of the country.

"Based on the events of today and the preceding three days, two things have become clear. One, Indian democracy has thwarted attempts to incite anarchy. Two, the country will be governed by Parliament, not by the streets," he said. "The results came in yesterday: the BJP won in Assam and Nandigram. The BJP also won in Puducherry. All these elections took place while this entire mischief was unfolding in Delhi over the past several days," the BJP MP added. "We are not opposed to protests, but you have weaponised street protests because of your electoral defeats," he said, targeting the Opposition.

'Jantar Mantar's Story is Not India's Story'

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Saturday said the protest at Jantar Mantar did not reflect the situation across the country, asserting that India was moving forward under good governance.

Patra alleged that some “anarchist forces” had been attempting to create unrest in the national capital over the past few days, but had failed in their efforts on Saturday. "Jantar Mantar's story is not India's story. What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what you can see on TV and a few social media handles, is not India's story. India is calm and going ahead under good governance. We have been seeing that a few anarchist forces have been spreading anarchy in a corner of Delhi for the past few days. But today the anarchists have failed," he said.

Over 1,000 Protesters Detained

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said.

Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. (ANI)