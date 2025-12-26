In Hyderabad, a man allegedly killed his wife, Triveni, by setting her on fire in front of their children over suspected infidelity. She died of severe burns, while their daughter was injured while trying to save her.

A shocking domestic violence incident in Hyderabad has left a woman dead and her daughter injured after her husband allegedly set her on fire in front of their children. The gruesome attack occurred on December 24 in the Nallakunta area, when Venkatesh, allegedly driven by suspicions of his wife’s infidelity, poured petrol on his wife Triveni and set her ablaze inside their home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police reports, the couple had frequent disagreements, and neighbours were aware of tension between them. On the day of the incident, Venkatesh reportedly confronted Triveni in front of their two children before dousing her with petrol. As the flames spread, their young daughter tried to rescue her mother. In a horrific moment, Venkatesh is said to have pushed his daughter away from the burning Triveni, causing the girl to sustain minor burn injuries before fleeing the room.

Neighbours, alerted by the screams, rushed to the scene and found Triveni engulfed in flames. She was immediately taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The daughter was also taken for medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Hyderabad police arrested Venkatesh within 12 hours of the attack, booking him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officers are investigating the incident as a case of murder and attempted murder, with further interrogation and legal proceedings underway.

The harrowing case has sparked outrage on social media and renewed calls from activists and citizens for stronger protections against domestic violence and gender-based crimes. Authorities have appealed to residents to report signs of abuse early to prevent similar tragedies.