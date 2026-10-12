A 46-year-old Hyderabad resident, Mohammad Yousuf Ali, was killed in a Houthi missile attack at Riyadh airport, Saudi Arabia. An IT professional, he was with his family for an Umrah pilgrimage when the attack occurred on Saturday afternoon.

A 46-year-old Hyderabad resident, Mohammad Yousuf Ali, was killed in a Houthi missile attack at Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia while travelling with his family for Umrah, AIMIM leader Mirza Samiullah Baig Chand said. Chand said Ali was injured in the attack on Saturday afternoon while the family was preparing to travel from Riyadh to Madinah. He also said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and local MLA Majid Hussain were in contact with the family and Indian Embassy officials regarding the arrangements.

AIMIM Leaders Assisting Family

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Chand said, "Yusuf Ali was injured on Saturday, at around 3:00 PM, in the missile attack carried out by the Houthis at Riyadh Airport. He had gone for Umrah along with his family, his wife, three children, and a relative. Around 15 days ago, I met him at our mosque. Although he lived in Riyadh working as an IT professional, he had visited Hyderabad 15 days ago to take his family along with him for Umrah.”

“Yesterday, they were preparing to travel from Riyadh to Madinah when this tragic incident occurred. We received news today that he passed away after the Maghrib prayer. As for the burial, Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Majid Hussain are in regular contact with the family members as well as officials from the Indian Embassy there,” he further said.

Ali, a resident of Grace Apartments in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, was working as an IT professional in Riyadh and had travelled with his wife, three children and a relative for the pilgrimage.

Embassy Officials on Scene

Further, Masjid Imam Abdul Alam Khan Ameen said Indian Embassy officials had reached the scene of the Riyadh attack. "Regarding the attack that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a local resident named Yousuf Ali has passed away. He had travelled there with his family... His child also underwent abdominal surgery; his wife and child are safe... We have received updates from Asaduddin Owaisi and the local MLA Majid Hussain—who have been in constant contact with us and the embassy—that embassy officials have already arrived at the scene,” Ameen told ANI.

“It remains to be confirmed whether the funeral rites will take place here or there; however, the information we have received so far suggests that the funeral will be held there,” he said.

Houthis Claim Responsibility

Yemeni Houthi forces claimed responsibility on Sunday for launching four major operations involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against Saudi airports and energy infrastructure over a 24-hour period, declaring Saudi airspace unsafe with the explicit exception of the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. (ANI)