Ganja-Laced Thandai, Chocolates Seized Ahead of Holi

In a significant drug bust, the Excise police in Hyderabad arrested a man for allegedly selling ganja-infused thandai milk and chocolates in the Charminar area, ahead of the Holi festival. The accused has been identified as B. Vikas, a native of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Police officials said that Vikas was mixing 5 grams of ganja into each chocolate and selling the laced thandai milk for Rs 150 per glass, despite the beverage's original price being Rs 50. Acting on a tip-off, enforcement teams raided Vikas's residence and recovered a total of 1,920 ganja-laced chocolates.

During questioning, Vikas reportedly admitted that he had brought the chocolates from Agra, anticipating high demand during the Holi festivities. "The accused, B. Vikas, a native of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was selling thandai milk laced with ganja for Rs 150 per glass, despite its original price being Rs50. Enforcement teams raided his house and found ganja-infused chocolates, with 5 grams of ganja mixed into each chocolate. During the investigation, Vikas revealed that he brought the chocolates from Agra for the Holi festival, anticipating high demand," said excise police. The police seized 1,920 ganja chocolates and handed the accused over to the Charminar Excise police.

Tiger Nails, Canine Teeth Seized in Separate Bust

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, earlier this week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit conducted a successful operation on Monday, seizing seven tiger nails and three tiger canine teeth from individuals reportedly involved in the illegal trade of wildlife articles. Specific information was received that certain individuals were involved in the illegal trade of wildlife products, namely tiger claws and canine teeth, and were attempting to sell them in the grey market.

The two traffickers were identified and intercepted at the location in a swift, coordinated operation. During questioning, one of the suspects produced a transparent zip-lock pouch from his backpack, which, on examination, was found to contain seven nails and three canine teeth, appearing to be parts of a tiger (Panthera tigris). (ANI)