Hussainialam Police arrested Sahil Akber, the main accused for obstructing a GHMC anti-encroachment drive and assaulting a constable at Murgi Chowk. He was produced before a magistrate for judicial remand after admitting to the crime.

The Hussainialam Police have arrested a key accused involved in a violent altercation during a GHMC anti-encroachment drive at Murgi Chowk. Khare Kiran Prabhakar DCP, Chairman Zone, Hyderabad, in a statement, said that the incident, which took place on April 4, involved the obstruction of public servants and a physical assault on a police constable who was protecting GHMC officers on duty.

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Details of the Altercation

On April 4, at approximately 10:15 AM, GHMC officials, supported by police personnel from the Charminar Division, were executing an official drive to remove illegal encroachments from Lad Bazar to Puranapool. At Murgi Chowk, the accused--Sahil Akber, along with Ghouse (Ex-Corporator) and Rahmath Baig (MLC)--formed an unlawful assembly with several associates.

The group intentionally obstructed the officials, using aggressive and intimidating behaviour. During the commotion, Sahil Akber used criminal force against Police Constable Dheeraj Tiwari. The accused grabbed the constable and pushed him violently. The accused also used abusive language to insult the dignity of the public servants on duty, DCP Prabhakar said.

Arrest and Legal Action

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, Crime No. 102/2026 was registered at Hussainialam police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections pertaining to obstructing public servants and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty.

Acting on credible information, the Hussainialam Police apprehended Sahil Akber on Sunday near Murgi Chowk. Upon interrogation, the accused admitted to his involvement in the crime. He has been produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nampally for judicial remand.

Police Issue Stern Warning

The Hyderabad City Police cautioned the public not to resort to violence against public servants in the discharge of their public functions. If any assault is reported, strict legal action will be taken against individuals involved in violence or obstruction of government work, as per law, the statement added.