Five people have been detained following a clash between two groups in Malad East's Santosh Nagar market area. Dindoshi police used mild force to control the crowd, which reportedly resulted in a boy being seriously injured. The area is under control.

Five people have been detained following a clash between two groups in the Santosh Nagar market area in Malad East, Mumbai, police said.

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Accoridng to a statement, Dindoshi Police Station said that a clash broke out between two groups in the Santosh Nagar area.

Police Response and Aftermath

Upon receiving information about the scuffle, Dindoshi police officers arrived and attempted to control the crowd.

"However, when the crowd refused to listen, they had to use mild force, seriously injuring a boy. The situation is now under control. Following the incident, police have established a camp in the entire area, causing public outrage"

Investigation and Security Measures

The Dindoshi Police Station has detained five people and is interrogating them.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area following the incident.

More details are awaited (ANI)