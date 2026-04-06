A delegation of academicians met Governor Kavinder Gupta in Shimla to discuss higher education. They discussed academic initiatives, while the Governor stressed the need for industry-academia collaboration, research, and skill development for youth.

A delegation of eminent academicians on Sunday called on the Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhawan, Shimla and held a meaningful interaction on various aspects concerning higher education, academic excellence, and institutional development in the region, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The delegation comprised distinguished educationists including Pardeep Singh Walia, Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Agrasen University, Ashwani Kumar Bhalla, Principal, Government College Gurdaspur, Punjab and Raj Kumar Singh from Himachal Pradesh University. The academicians apprised the Governor of various academic initiatives underway in their respective institutions and sought his guidance on strengthening research ecosystems and improving educational outreach.

Governor's Vision for Higher Education

The Governor expressed keen interest in strengthening the quality of higher education in Himachal Pradesh and stressed the need for greater industry-academia collaboration, research orientation among students, and holistic development of youth.

Gupta underscored that universities must go beyond conventional curricula and become centres of innovation, skill development, and nation-building.

Focus on Employability and Practical Skills

He asserted that there is an urgent need to equip students with industry-relevant skills, promote entrepreneurship and enhance employability through practical training, internships, and vocational integration within academic frameworks.

Commitment to Academic Integrity

He emphasized his commitment to ensure academic excellence, institutional integrity, and transparency in university governance.

The Governor assured them of his full support and expressed hope that such interactions would foster a culture of collaborative learning and shared vision for the future of higher education in the region. (ANI)