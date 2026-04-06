In Gorakhpur, UP CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that youth energy is the nation's driving force, quoting Swami Vivekananda. He also paid tribute to former Deputy PM Babu Jagjivan Ram, praising his lifelong work for social justice.

CM Yogi Highlights Transformative Potential of Youth Power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday highlighted the importance of youth power, saying that the energy of young people is the driving force behind the nation's progress. Addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, he recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda, who had said that "If I get 100 energetic youths, I will change the destiny of India", underlining the transformative potential of the younger generation. The Chief Minister also paid tribute to historical figures such as Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Guru Gobind Singh, noting that they made great sacrifices for the country in their youth.

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"Swami Vivekananda Ji had said that if I get 100 energetic youths, I will change the destiny of India. This means that youth energy is the energy of the nation... All great heroes, including Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed their lives for the country, were youths... In India, youth power has always been aligned with truth, the eternal, and positive energy. The world is fortunate, and within India, Uttar Pradesh is the most fortunate, to have the largest youth energy", he said. He emphasised that this demographic strength plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.

Tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram

CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid homage to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. He praised his lifelong dedication to social justice, empowerment of the weaker sections, and the promotion of equality and harmony in society.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, champion of social justice, former Deputy Prime Minister, and people's leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, humble tributes. Throughout his life, he strengthened the voice of society's deprived, exploited, and weaker sections and continuously struggled for equal opportunities and social harmony." "His life inspires us that by walking the path of service, dedication, and social harmony, society can be made even more just," the post read. (ANI)