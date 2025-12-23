A fire erupted at a sofa manufacturing unit in Hyderabad's Uppal Bagayath, but was controlled with no casualties. This follows another recent fire at an electrical shop in Moghalpura which injured four to five people, all reported to be out of danger.

Fire at Uppal Sofa Manufacturing Unit

A fire broke out at a sofa manufacturing unit in Uppal Bagayath, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. According to fire officials, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. So far, no casualties have been reported.

"A fire broke out at a sofa manufacturing unit in Uppal Bagayath. Four fire vehicles arrived at the scene and contained the fire. There were no casualties reported. The cause of the fire and the loss of assets are yet to be determined," said a fire official. Further details are awaited.

Earlier Fire Incident in Moghalpura

Earlier, four to five people were injured in a fire that broke out at an electrical shop in Hyderabad's Moghalpura area on November 25. A senior police officer said the blaze was caused by a short circuit at the Gomti Electronics shop on Shah Ali Banda Main Road.

According to DCP South Zone, Hyderabad, Kiran Prabhakar, the fire broke out around 9.45 pm to 10 pm. As per the prima facie information they recieved, a short circuit caused the fire. At the same time, a CNG-fitted car reported to be parked in front of the shop also caught fire, causing a blast. Four to five people were injured. "We have immediately shifted the injured people to the hospital. All are out of danger, and no human loss occurred," the DCP said. (ANI)