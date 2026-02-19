A three-month pregnant woman was brutally hacked to death inside her Vanasthalipuram home in Hyderabad on Wednesday allegedly by her ex-husband who could not accept her remarriage.

Sunitha (29), a software professional, was attacked inside her fourth-floor apartment at Green City Colony around noon. The accused, Devarakonda Mahesh, a software professional and her former husband, allegedly stormed into the flat armed with two knives, a bottle of petrol and even a chainsaw.

The couple had briefly lived in Canada before divorce in 2024 after a troubled marriage. Sunitha had earlier filed a domestic violence complaint against Mahesh, prompting authorities to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

According to police, Mahesh went straight to the room where Sunitha was working from home and locked the door behind him.

“Mahesh got into a heated argument with her and, within minutes, attacked Sunitha with the knives. He stabbed her multiple times on various parts of her body, including her head,” said T Mahesh, inspector, Vanasthalipuram.

“On hearing the victim’s screams, other family members rushed to her room and found Sunitha lying on the floor in a pool of blood. By then, the accused had locked himself in the washroom,” the inspector added.

At the time of attack, Sunitha’s mother-in-law was on the terrace drying clothes, while her brother-in-law was in another room.

Police investigations revealed that Sunitha and Mahesh married in 2022 and moved to Canada soon after. However, their relationship was strained from the outset. In 2024, Sunitha filed for divorce and returned to India. Earlier this year, she remarried and began rebuilding her life in Vanasthalipuram.

But Mahesh allegedly sought revenge.

“Last year, Mahesh returned to India after his mother passed away,” said B Anuradha, DCP, L B Nagar. She said he was intercepted by police at the airport as a LOC had been issued in his name in connection with a pending domestic violence case filed by Sunitha. His passport was seized.

“Since he could not return to Canada because of the LOC, he was disappointed. He also held a grudge against Sunitha for remarrying and wanted to seek revenge,” the DCP added.

Police were forced to break open the bathroom door to apprehend the accused, who had locked himself inside after the attack. A murder case has been registered against Mahesh.