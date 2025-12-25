The police decision has drawn mixed reactions and debate online regarding fault. The incident highlights road safety issues at busy urban intersections. Police are continuing their investigation to determine liability and the exact circumstances.

A road accident at a busy intersection in Manikonda, Hyderabad has sparked controversy and a police investigation after a woman riding a scooter collided with a car, according to social media footage and user accounts shared online.

The incident took place at a traffic intersection where both vehicles were reportedly approaching at speed, resulting in a crash that left bystanders debating fault and next steps.

Eyewitnesses who shared video clips and commentary on social media said both vehicles appeared to be moving through the junction when the scooter struck the side of the car. The woman reportedly continued riding after the impact, leading to confusion about whether the crash was a hit‑and‑run or a misunderstanding of events at the scene.

Discussions among viewers highlighted differing opinions on which party was at fault, with some stating that the scooter rider had hit the car, while others argued the car driver failed to yield at the intersection.

Following the online uproar, local police registered an FIR against the car driver rather than the scooter rider, a decision that has drawn mixed reactions from commentators. Some online users believed the action taken should be clarified further, suggesting that police should also examine the scooter rider’s movements and statements.

Traffic safety advocates said the incident highlights wider road safety issues in urban areas like Hyderabad, where intersections and multi‑lane junctions often lack clarity and clear right‑of‑way signage. Road users, particularly two‑wheeler riders, are vulnerable during peak traffic times when drivers may overlook lane discipline or signals.

Police are continuing their investigation, gathering witness accounts and reviewing available footage to determine liability. Authorities have urged all commuters to exercise caution at intersections and adhere strictly to traffic signals to prevent similar accidents.