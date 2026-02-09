A Saroornagar businessman filed a police complaint against alleged journalists for extortion. They demanded Rs 1.6 lakh, threatening to defame him over his new house construction. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

A businessman from Saroornagar has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that he was targeted by a group of individuals posing as alleged journalists, who demanded money and threatened to defame him. The complainant, Gangishetti Janardhan, was constructing a new house in Saroornagar and received a call from a person claiming to be a reporter from a newspaper, demanding Rs 60,000. Later, several others, introduced themselves as news reporters and demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh. The accused allegedly threatened to file complaints with GHMC and publish defamatory news if the money was not paid. Janardhan paid Rs 50,000 to one B Sravan, but the harassment continued. On February 6, the accused visited his house, demanding the remaining amount. The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 308(2) r/w 3(5) BNS and launched an investigation.

Details from the FIR

According to police FIR Copy, on Feb 7 a petition from Gangishetti Janardhan was recieved, wherein he mentioned that he was carrying out construction of his house. However, for the past two months, one person contacted the complainant and claimed to be a reporter from a newspaper and he alleged that the complainant was constructing a penthouse without permission and demanded Rs.60,000/- threatening to file a complaint with GHMC if the money was not paid. Subsequently some others called the complainant to Kothapet X Road, introduced themselves as news reporters and demanded an additional Rs. 1,00,00- and they threatened that otherwise they would file complaints in court and with GHMC. Later, a person called the complainant and asked him to come near the GHMC Ashok Planner Office. When the complainant went there, the person told him that a complaint had been filed against him with GHMC and demanded Rs. 80,000/- to withdraw the complaint, stating that he would pay the reporters from that amount. Due to fear, the complainant paid him Rs. 50,000/-. Even after this, the said news reporters continued calling the complainant over phone and threatened him to come near the Saroornagar GHMC office gate for discussion or to pay money. They further threatened that if he failed to pay, they would publish news portraying him as illegally constructing a penthouse. After the complaint, The Inspector of Police registered a case and the investigation is being carried out. (ANI)