Officials in Hyderabad raided a biryani cafe and discarded 50 kgs of rotten meat, recommending its FSSAI licence be suspended. The raid highlights FSSAI's crackdown on food safety, as another firm's licence was recently suspended for non-compliance.

Telangana officials raided a biryani cafe in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area on Wednesday. During the inspection, officials found and discarded 50 kgs of rotten chicken, mutton, prawns and other expired products. Samples were lifted for analysis. Officials said they recommended suspending the establishment's FSSAI licence to the Designated Officer. Further details awaited.

FSSAI Details Severe Non-Compliances in Separate Action

Earlier, FSSAI suspended the licence of a food and beverage manufacturing company following serious non-compliances observed during an inspection of its manufacturing unit. According to FSSAI, overall cleaning and sanitation of the premises were found to be unsatisfactory, as significant accumulation of dirt, soil, dark matter, algae or fungal spots, cockroaches, rodents, flies, and cobwebs was observed across processing and storage areas. The finished product storage area was deemed inadequate, as it featured improper stacking and insufficient ventilation. Additionally, rusting was observed on most production containers, which were also found in unhygienic conditions with deposits of unwanted material. Moreover, expired or unlabelled food materials were stored alongside finished products, while waste, old stock, rejected lots, and scrap materials were accumulated in food handling areas. Furthermore, appropriate testing records of control samples for one year or shelf-life were unavailable, and flaking paint, dampness, broken floor tiles, and damaged corners were observed throughout the facility. Records regarding mock recalls, proper handwashing facilities, consumer complaints, internal training, and internal or external audits were also not maintained. FSSAI stated that the serious non-compliances observed during inspection had the potential to compromise food safety and public health, as the food products manufactured under such unsanitary conditions may make the food unsafe. As a result, FSSAI suspended the licence in the interest of public health for all food business activities until further orders. (ANI)