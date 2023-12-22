Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp

    Completely unaware of the grave consequence her compassionate act would bring upon her marital life, the wife made the altruistic decision to donate her kidney to her ailing brother.

    Uttar Pradesh: Woman donates kidney to her brother, receives triple talaq from husband on WhatsApp
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bairiyahi faced the shock of her life when her act of selflessness led to the dissolution of her marriage. After donating a kidney to save her sick brother, she was stunned to receive triple talaq from her husband, who resides in Saudi Arabia, through a WhatsApp message.

    Completely unaware of the grave consequence her compassionate act would bring upon her marital life, the wife made the altruistic decision to donate her kidney to her ailing brother. To her dismay, the news of this noble sacrifice became the catalyst for her husband's abrupt call for triple talaq.

    Chhattisgarh's diverse leadership: 9 ministers take oath, highlighting OBC, ST, and first-time MLAs in Cabinet

    In response to this disheartening turn of events, the woman lodged a complaint with the local authorities, prompting the police to register a case. Assurances were given to her regarding necessary legal actions.

    This instance echoes a similar incident from November in Kanpur, where a man reportedly resorted to video call to divorce his wife based on her act of shaping her eyebrows without seeking his permission. This irked the husband to such an extent that he uttered 'talaq' thrice over the call from Saudi Arabia. The woman, Gulsaiba, subsequently filed a police complaint about the incident that occurred on October 4.

    The enforcement of the Triple Talaq law by the National Democratic Alliance government on August 1, 2019, criminalized the practice of 'instant divorce' by Muslim men. Under this law, divorcing a wife through triple talaq can result in a three-year jail term without the necessity of a warrant for arrest, and bail remains subject to the discretion of a magistrate.

    Parliament security breach case: Delhi Court extends custodial remand of Lalit Jha till January 5

    Additionally, the Supreme Court has categorically deemed the practice of 'triple talaq' as "void," "illegal," and "unconstitutional." This practice allows a man to divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in a single sitting, irrespective of his wife's consent, through various mediums, including emails or text messages.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
