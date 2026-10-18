Brinda Kotak, contributor to 'Hundred Years Young,' praises the book for featuring 18 young voices inspired by the RSS. She says the RSS believes in action over words and is working towards its own redundancy, a sign of its noble goals.

'Mere talk achieves nothing': RSS believes in action

Early-stage investor and venture studio founder Brinda Kotak, who is a contributor to the book Hundred Years Young: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, expressed pride in being a part of the book. Authored by Rashmi Samant, Hundred Years Young marks the RSS's centenary through the experiences of young contributors from varied backgrounds. Kotak said that its philosophy is that "mere talk achieves nothing," and that members believe in action.

"I feel very proud to have been a part of this book. It is a unique book, as it brings together 18 young individuals from diverse walks of life and varied backgrounds, all connected by a common thread: having been inspired, in some way, by the RSS. In this context, we created this book, titled '100 Years Young'. It features 18 distinct articles by 18 young people, each offering a unique perspective on how the RSS has inspired them and how they incorporate its principles into their own lives," she told ANI. "What I find most admirable about the RSS is that they are working toward their own redundancy. They envision a future India where an organisation like the RSS is no longer needed. It speaks to the nobility of one’s goals and principles when one aspires to reach a point where one’s own existence is no longer required... RSS has never placed much emphasis on talking about its own work... Their philosophy is that mere talk achieves nothing; they believe in action. They are committed to ground-level work and place little value on self-promotion," he added.

'RSS does generational work'

Earlier, Author Rashmi Samant said the RSS cannot be understood through a single lens or in a short span of time. Speaking to ANI, Samant described the RSS as an organisation that does "generational work", stating that its core motto is "man-making".

"RSS is not your typical organisation. RSS does generational work. The core motto of RSS is man-making, and that is not something that happens in one day or two days; it happens generationally... It has just been four generations, so the goal of the RSS is so massive, and the undertaking is so vast that I do believe that the organisation is only 100 years old," she said.

Samant said researching the book changed her. "It is impossible to understand the RSS in a short period of time. It is impossible to understand it from one perspective," she said, adding that the organisation works with all sections of society. (ANI)