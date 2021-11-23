Huge relief for Delhi as Jal Board services will now be available online

It comes as an immense comfort to the people of Delhi as the Delhiites are now at ease while discussing new water, sewer connections, or having their metres examined, according to the Delhi Jal Board's digital programme. It is owing to the Delhi government's complete online transition of the Delhi Jal Board's zonal revenue offices. The decision is the result of a meeting between DJB chairperson Satyendar Jain and top board executives. According to an Indian Express report, it was determined during the meeting that all services of the zonal revenue offices would be shifted to the online M-Seva app to enhance the water billing system and make it more transparent.

According to the report, the DJB chairman stated that this is a significant step toward realising the ideal of a new age of administration that is free of corruption, transparent, and makes life simpler for our residents. The Delhi Jal Board's services would be faceless, and internet portals would be developed to deliver advantages to every roof. Help desks would be put up in each zone to ensure that every Delhi resident may use online DJB services and lodge their complaints. He stated that each area would have a help desk to assist customers when using online services.

People may register for various services online by visiting the DJB website or the M-Seva mobile app. Satyendra Jain has also demanded that authorities from the Delhi Jal Board develop a backend website where users may examine billing history with photographs. Taking to social media, Jain said that he had summoned a Jal Board board meeting and that it had resolved to render all DJB zonal revenue offices faceless. He went on to say that all 20 services will be progressively moved online to DJB's M-sewa app. The measure has been taken to ensure total system transparency.