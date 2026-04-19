A massive fire broke out in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari, Haryana on Sunday. A total of eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials stated that the fire, which also spread to a nearby house, has been doused and is under control.

A massive fire broke out in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari here on Sunday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway.

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Firefighting Operations

"We received a call of fire at 4.19 pm. We rushed out 3 fire vehicles from the Rewari fire station. In addition, we also rushed out 2 fire vehicles from IMT Bawal, 1 from Bawal city and 1 from Dharoda. A total of 8 vehicles were sent here," a fire official said.

The situation is under control now, officials added, while further stating that the fire has been doused. "There were shanties and scrap here...Fire had also spread to a house nearby," an official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)