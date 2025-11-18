A Hubbali resident, Abdul Ghani Shirhatti, was among 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. The bus, carrying 46 passengers, collided with a tanker near Medina, leaving only one survivor. PM Modi has expressed condolences.

Hubbali Resident Among Victims

Former Minister AM Hindasgeri said that a resident of Karnataka's Hubbali, who went to perform Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca), "unfortunately lost his life" in a tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia in which 46 Indian pilgrims lost their lives. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ghani Shirhatti, a resident of Ganeshpeth in Hubbali.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Hindasgeri told ANI, "It's a matter of great regret that Abdul Ghani Shirhatti, a resident of Ganeshpeth in Hubbali, has been employed there for almost 28 years. He went to Umrah. Unfortunately, in the accident that happened today with the tanker, he lost his life... We pray to Allah that he grants them patience and the strength to endure."

Bus Collides with Oil Tanker Near Medina

At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of country, died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died after the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived. He is admitted to a Saudi hospital ICU and remains in critical condition.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

Official Condolences and Assistance

Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of each of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. In an X post, PM Modi said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance, while Indian officials are also in close contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," the Prime Minister posted. (ANI)