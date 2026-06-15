Himachal Pradesh conducted a state-wide Mega Mock Exercise on earthquakes, cloud bursts, and forest fires. Led by HPSDMA, the drill aimed to review preparedness, improve communication, medical capacity, and evacuation management for large emergencies.

Himachal Pradesh Conducts State-Wide Disaster Preparedness Exercise

Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on Monday held a state-wide Mega Mock Exercise on Earthquake, Cloud Burst, and Forest Fire led by Major General Sudhir Bahl ( Retd) and Pushpendra Rana Special Secretary Disaster Management attended by district officials, emergency services, health authorities, uniformed forces and community stakeholders to review recent mock exercises and strengthen preparedness for large-scale emergencies.

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Identifying Gaps and Improving Response

During the exercise, participants reviewed gaps identified during drills and agreed on measures to improve communication resilience, medical surge capacity, traffic and evacuation management, and the designation of staging areas to expedite resource deployment.

Strengthening Surge Capacity and Support Systems

Officials underlined district-level surge plans that identify temporary bed sites, staffing arrangements and continuity arrangements for hospitals to operate under sustained pressure without immediate external supplies. Emphasis was placed on regular training and drills, formalising mutual-aid arrangements, and ensuring the timely availability of heavy equipment and air support when required. Special attention will be given to protection and evacuation arrangements for children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Directives and Future Commitments

The mock exercise concluded with a directive for districts to submit consolidated surge-capacity and staging-area plans within the stipulated timeline and to share confirmed exercise schedules and public advisories once finalised. The Administration reiterated its commitment to strengthening coordination, operational readiness and community resilience to ensure prompt and effective response in the event of a major disaster. (ANI)