A worker was killed in an explosion at a quarry in Chikkaballapur. The 35-year-old was injured during drilling operations and later died. In a separate incident in Mangaluru, three people, including two children, were killed in a wall collapse.

A worker was killed following an explosion that occurred during drilling operations at the Echo Sand Quarry located on Hirenagavalli Hill near Peresandra in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur taluk, police said. The deceased has been identified as Nagendra, age 35, a native of Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh. According to police, the explosion took place on Wednesday evening during drilling operations at the quarry, leaving Nagendra seriously injured. He was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police said a case has been registered at Peresandra Police Station, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

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3 Dead in Mangaluru Wall Collapse

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, three people, including two children and a woman, were killed after a wall collapsed onto a row of rented houses in the Garodi area under the Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru early on Wednesday, according to locals. A local resident said the incident took place at around 4:30 am, when a loud noise woke up those living in the houses. "It was around 4:30 in the morning when suddenly there was a noise, and a piece of the wall fell on my head too. I woke up with a massive jolt. When I got up and turned on the light, the neighbours were running outside. I came out and saw that the back door was completely jammed because a wall had collapsed. I looked around and saw that no one else had woken up. I woke up the person next to me," the local told ANI. Describing the rescue operation, the resident said, "No one else was moving--everyone was buried under the debris. Around 5:00 am, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived. They carried out the rescue operation and successfully pulled two children out safely, but two other children had passed away. One woman also died, while her husband is currently admitted to the hospital." (ANI)