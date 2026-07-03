BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee mocked the TMC's internal feud between Mamata and Ritabrata Banerjee's factions, calling it a party of 'looters'. Meanwhile, the ECI has stepped in, seeking responses from both sides over claims to the party's control.

West Bengal BJP MLA Sarbori Mukherjee refused to weigh in on the internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress amid the intensifying rift between the Mamata Banerjee-led camp and the faction headed by LoP Ritabrata Banerjee while mocking both sides for their conflicting claims of authenticity.

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Speaking to ANI, following the delegation visit by the Ritabrata Banerjee-led group to the Election Commission of India, Sarbori Mukherjee emphasised that her party sees no value in recognising the disputes, adding that the party is devoid of any principles or ideals. She said, "We won't comment on which faction is the 'real' Trinamool and which is the 'fake' one. This is a party devoid of any principles or ideals; it was created solely for the purpose of looting... The BJP bears no responsibility for determining which is real and which is fake... When the entity itself is fake, any claim to authenticity coming from within it is equally fake."

Mukherjee further criticised former councillor's conduct in alleged involvement in extortion and threats. She said, "We simply cannot fathom where these people amassed such vast amounts of money. Look at the gold--kilograms of it were recovered from the home of Sabyasachi's partner.... Aditi Munshi, a singer, was an MLA. In reality, it was her husband, Debraj, who ran the show for the entire five-year term."

"They extorted money from every single area... They were caught while trying to flee and hide. I urge my government and my Chief Minister to ensure these individuals receive exemplary punishment," she added.

ECI Intervenes in TMC Leadership Tussle

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) officially intervened in the ongoing leadership tussle within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), seeking responses from both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee regarding conflicting claims over the party's organisational structure and authorised signatories. The poll body directed both factions to submit their responses by 5:30 PM on Monday, July 6. The move comes amid a deepening rift within the party, with the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee claiming legitimacy over the party's symbols and administration.

Mamata Camp Questions ECI's Engagement

Reacting sharply to the ECI's decision to engage with the breakaway group, TMC MP Sougata Roy questioned the credibility of the rival faction and pointed out that Ritabrata Banerjee had been previously expelled from the party. "These people have no credibility. Our question is why were they given a separate meeting? They should not have been allowed. Ritabrata Banerjee was expelled from the party. What right do they have, or how can they represent the party?" Roy told ANI.

Ritabrata Faction Welcomes 'Patient Hearing'

On the other hand, Ritabrata Banerjee, leading a 10-member delegation, met with the full bench of the Election Commission. Following the meeting, he expressed satisfaction with the "patient hearing" provided by the Chief Election Commissioner.

"A special session was held on 22nd June, and as per rules, we had sent our representatives to the ECI immediately after. We had given our documentation and requested that we want to meet the full bench," Ritabrata Banerjee said.

He further added, "So, we would like to thank the ECI that the full bench gave time to our 10-member delegation. They gave us a patient hearing. CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other Commissioners said that they will get back to us."

The political crisis within the party deepened after 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership following the Assembly poll defeat. The rebel legislators subsequently backed Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and announced a new 30-member National Working Committee. (ANI)