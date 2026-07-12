The Himachal Pradesh government will launch the High Value Nut Mission from 2026-2031 to boost the horticulture sector and farmer incomes by promoting walnut, almond, apricot, and pine nut cultivation through scientific orchard management.

The Himachal Pradesh government will launch the High Value Nut Mission from 2026 to 2031 to strengthen the state's horticulture sector and enhance farmers' incomes. The mission aims to promote the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops, including walnut, almond, apricot and pine nut (chilgoza). It seeks to address key challenges facing the sector, such as ageing orchards, low productivity, inadequate post-harvest infrastructure and limited value-addition opportunities. The initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for sustainable horticultural growth through scientific orchard management, modern infrastructure and improved market access, a release said.

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Mission's Scope and Strategy

Under the mission, around 1,000 hectares will be covered through orchard rejuvenation and high-density plantations. Of this, 900 hectares of old and low-yielding orchards will be rejuvenated using scientific interventions such as canopy management, top-working, replacement of senile trees, soil health improvement and efficient water management practices. Additionally, 100 hectares will be developed as model high-density plantations equipped with quality planting material, micro-irrigation systems, climate-resilient cultivation practices and other modern technologies.

Hi-Tech Nurseries and Research

To ensure the availability of certified, disease-free planting material, the state government will establish four hi-tech nurseries and two Centres of Excellence in major nut-growing regions. These institutions will also function as centres for research, training, demonstrations and extension services, enabling growers to adopt advanced orchard management practices and improve productivity.

Strengthening Value Chain and Market Access

To strengthen the value chain and improve market competitiveness, the mission proposes the establishment of 10 modern collection, grading, sorting, packaging, processing and value-addition units. These facilities are expected to reduce post-harvest losses, improve product quality and facilitate better market linkages for growers. The mission will also promote Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), encourage private investment through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models and facilitate access to institutional finance under schemes such as the Agri Infrastructure Fund.

Special Focus on Chilgoza Conservation

Recognising the ecological and economic importance of chilgoza, the mission will accord special priority to its conservation and regeneration in the tribal areas of the state. Dedicated interventions, including assisted natural regeneration, community-based forest management and the establishment of propagation facilities for pine nut seed germination, are expected to conserve biodiversity while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Chief Minister's Vision

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the High Value Nut Mission would usher in a new phase of growth, diversification and modernisation in Himachal Pradesh's horticulture sector. He said the state possesses immense potential for the cultivation of temperate nut crops, and the mission would help farmers realise this potential through modern technology, quality planting material and improved infrastructure.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would significantly enhance productivity, improve profitability and generate new employment opportunities for rural youth, thereby strengthening the rural economy. He reiterated that the state government is committed to transforming horticulture into a resilient, technology-driven and market-oriented sector.

Ensuring Inclusive Growth

Sukhu further said the mission's focus on orchard rejuvenation, value addition, branding and export promotion would enable growers to secure higher returns from their produce. He added that special emphasis on chilgoza conservation, along with targeted support for women, tribal communities and Farmer Producer Organisations, would ensure inclusive and sustainable development, benefiting thousands of horticulture families across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)