Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said that despite the prevailing financial crisis, the state would overcome the challenges and emerge stronger.

Addressing a public gathering in the Shimla Rural Assembly segment after inaugurating a Mahila Mandal Bhawan at Jabri under the Gram Panchayat Bathmana, Singh said, "There should be no wasteful expenditure. The state is facing a financial crisis. But Himachal will come out of this crisis and once again become a strong state. Similar crises occurred during previous governments as well, but the state continued to progress and will keep moving forward."

Commitment to Rural Development and Women's Empowerment

The Mahila Mandal Bhawan has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh. Highlighting the role of women in rural development, Singh said, "Women are the backbone of the rural economy. Through the Him Eira brand, the state government is marketing local products prepared by women across the country, enabling them to earn a livelihood from home."

He urged women to make proper use of the newly inaugurated building to strengthen their livelihoods. He added that he remains committed to resolving issues in the area and stressed the importance of dialogue with the public. "Those who have contributed to the development of the region should always be remembered, and we must remain indebted to our elders," he said.

Key Development Projects for Shimla Rural

The minister said Dhami College is a matter of pride for the region, and efforts are being made to strengthen its infrastructure.

"There has been a long-standing demand to improve healthcare facilities in this area. Work is progressing at a fast pace to develop Dhami CHC as a model hospital. The hospital in Sunni has been upgraded to a 100-bed capacity," he said, adding that the state government has initiated the process to fill vacant posts in the Health Department.

He further informed that a drinking water scheme worth Rs 25 crore is being prepared to benefit uncovered households in the region. "The department is working on this, and irrigation schemes are also being taken up," he said.

Announcing additional development measures, Singh said a playground would be constructed near Jayasi Temple, and Rs 2 lakh would be provided for setting up a gym. He stated that during the past three years, development works worth Rs 375 to 400 crore have been carried out in the Shimla Rural Assembly segment. "The budget for the Mangla Mata to Bheegri road will be released after completing all formalities. So far, Rs 20 lakh has been released for development works in Bathmana Panchayat," he said.

Concern Over Drug Abuse

Raising concern over drug abuse, Singh said, "Chitta (synthetic drugs) has put the future of our youth at stake. If there are people involved in drug trafficking around you, inform the police. Development will be meaningful only when our younger generation remains safe."

Addressing Public Grievances

Former MLA Sohan Lal said the Mahila Mandal Bhawan would help in various community activities and acknowledged the significant contribution of women's groups to village development.

During the programme, a local resident pointed out that the Agriculture Department's cell office in Dhami has remained closed, causing inconvenience to farmers. The minister assured that positive steps would be taken to address the issue.

Lalit Kumar raised the issue of incomplete work on the Tharot road and retaining walls. The minister assured that all demands would be addressed. He also announced that a new community hall would be constructed in Dhami and that the department is searching for suitable land.

Among those present on the occasion were former MLA Sohan Lal, former Block Congress Committee president Chandrashekhar, BDO Brijesh, Naib Tehsildar Rajesh Sharma, SDO (PWD) Jitendra Sharma, SDO (Jal Shakti) Neeraj, former pradhans Sunil and Amardev, former councillor Diwakar, Jagat Prakash Shastri, Devendra Sharma, Sanjeev Sood, Ashok Sharma, Lokesh, Chandra, Pankaj, Vidya Devi, Manju, Youth Congress district secretary Subhash Sharma, Rekha Sharma, Geeta Ram, members of Akhand Jyoti Mahila Mandal, and other dignitaries. (ANI)