CCTV footage shows 25-year-old Yogendra Singh struggling during a home guard recruitment race in Lucknow before collapsing and dying. His family filed a murder complaint after an autopsy found asphyxia, a bottle in his throat and 12 injury marks. Police are examining the footage, postmortem findings and circumstances surrounding his death.

A 25-year-old home guard recruitment candidate, Yogendra Singh, was seen struggling to complete a physical test shortly before he collapsed and died at the 35th Battalion PAC ground in Lucknow on September 15. CCTV footage from the venue shows Singh running alongside other candidates during the race. He appears to lose his balance midway and stumbles while trying to continue. Another candidate running nearby appears to support him, following which Singh briefly sits down.

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He soon gets back up and attempts to resume the race but continues to struggle and appears unsteady. Moments later, he collapses. Police are examining the footage as part of their investigation into what led to his death. The footage surfaced after Singh's family approached the police and filed a murder complaint against unidentified persons. The complaint followed an autopsy that reportedly found asphyxia and a 250ml plastic water bottle lodged in his throat. The postmortem examination also recorded 12 injury marks on his body.

Singh's family has raised concerns over the circumstances of his death and alleged possible foul play. However, police have not attributed the injuries or the bottle found in his throat to any individual. DCP (Central) Vikrant Vir Singh said a five-member team is investigating the case. Officers are examining the postmortem findings along with CCTV footage and other evidence gathered from the recruitment venue.

Police have collected details of the candidates and staff members present at the PAC ground and are reconstructing the events following Singh's collapse, including how he was taken for medical treatment. Singh, who was from Sitapur district, had travelled to participate in the physical test conducted as part of the home guard recruitment process.