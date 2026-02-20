Himachal Pradesh PWD officials received a two-day training from NHAI to study its successful slope protection work on the Kalka-Solan four-lane. The PWD team aims to adopt these advanced techniques to combat landslides and stabilize mountains.

HP PWD Undergoes Training on Slope Protection

The Himachal Pradesh PWD team, impressed by NHAI's slope protection work, studied the ongoing slope protection work on the Kalka-Solan four-lane. According to the release, the two-day training session was organised for the PWD officials.

During this session, the PWD officials understood the importance of slope protection in the mountains and how it is performed. The team also learned about the materials and techniques used in slope protection.

On the first day, officers from the Shimla Zone attended the training session, while on the second day, officers from the Mandi, Kangra, and Hamirpur Zones participated in the training. During the training, NHAI provides the information to PWD officers on the importance and techniques of slope protection through site visits and presentations.

Officials Commend NHAI's Initiative

Assistant Engineer Sahil Rana, who arrived for training from the Shimla Zone, said that he had come to study the slope protection work being carried out by the NHAI. In the past few years, heavy rainfall has increased the problem of landslides in the mountains. To protect the mountains and keep traffic flow smooth, the NHAI is implementing slope protection measures, which have been very successful. The PWD team has arrived to study the technology behind this work.

Meanwhile, Kangra Zone Executive Engineer Narendra Chaudhary stated that NHAI has organised a training session on slope protection work, which is commendable. In a hilly state like Himachal, NHAI is using advanced technology to perform slope protection work, which has been very successful. This technology could prove effective in road maintenance and mountain stabilisation in the state.

Uttarakhand PWD Also Shows Interest

Impressed by NHAI's work, in early December 2025, Uttarakhand PWD Secretary Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, along with a team of Engineer-in-Chief, Chief Engineer, and other officials, visited ongoing NHAI projects in Himachal Pradesh. During this visit, they studied mountain roads, slope protection, tunnels, and bridge construction. Impressed by NHAI's work, they advocated for the adoption of this technology in Uttarakhand.

What is Slope Protection?

Slope Protection is a process to prevent landslides in hilly and sloping terrains. It involves the use of various engineering and bio-engineering techniques to strengthen and stabilise vulnerable slopes. Commonly used methods include slope anchoring combined with steel mesh, jute matting, and hydroseeding to promote vegetation growth and long-term slope stability. (ANI)