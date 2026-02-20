Assam's BJP invited Priyanka Gandhi to see tea garden development, hitting back at the Congress's 'Charge Sheet-2026' as intellectually bankrupt. The party defended its eviction drives and touted granting land pattas to tea workers.

The Assam Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has invited senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit the state's tea garden lines, walk on the paved roads, and personally inspect the garden schools, Anganwadi centres, well-equipped hospitals, and other facilities to experience the development undertaken by the state government.

BJP Slams 'Intellectually Bankrupt' Congress Charge Sheet

Addressing a press conference held today at the Assam BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami made this statement while taking a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Criticising the "Charge Sheet-2026" released yesterday by the Pradesh Congress against the Assam Government, he said that by submitting 20 baseless allegations against the government, the Congress has exposed its intellectual bankruptcy and its disconnect from the social realities of Assam, a party release said.

Party Defends Eviction Drives, Alleges 'Appeasement Politics'

The Assam BJP spokesperson further stated that by opposing the eviction drives carried out by the government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma--removing illegal encroachments by people of East Bengal origin from forest land, VGR/PGR land, Tribal Belts and Blocks, and government land--the Congress has once again demonstrated its "appeasement politics."

He alleged that Congress has resorted to blatant falsehood by claiming that the Assam Government has evicted indigenous people and handed over their land to corporates. He also said that Congress is against the bright future of Assam's youth, does not want industrial development in the state, and is not in favour of Assamese youth finding employment opportunities within Assam.

Highlights Land Rights for Tea Workers

Stating that the Congress, which failed to provide land pattas to impoverished tea workers even after 75 years of Independence, has no moral right to speak about the welfare of tea workers, the spokesperson asserted that what Congress could never accomplish has been achieved by the BJP government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma by granting land pattas to tea workers and ensuring their rightful land ownership.