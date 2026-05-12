Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in democratic participation for Panchayati Raj elections, with over 79,000 nominations filed. Kangra and Mandi districts recorded the highest numbers, reflecting intense public interest in rural local governance.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed a surge in grassroots democratic participation as the nomination process for elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions concluded on Monday, with more than 79,000 candidates entering the electoral fray across the state.

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According to the State Election Commission, a total of 79,676 nomination papers had been received by the close of filing on May 11, marking one of the highest levels of participation in recent Panchayati Raj elections in the hill state. The final tally is expected to rise further as reports from the remote Pangi development block in Chamba district are yet to be fully compiled.

The last day of the nomination process recorded the highest activity, with 37,114 nomination papers filed in a single day, reflecting intense political mobilisation and widespread public interest in rural local self-governance institutions.

District-Wise Nomination Breakdown

Kangra district emerged as the frontrunner in terms of total nominations, registering 14,590 nominations, closely followed by Mandi district with 14,517 nominations. Chamba district recorded 8,002 nominations, though officials clarified that the figure remains incomplete pending reports from Pangi. Shimla district saw 7,614 nominations, while Sirmaur registered 5,970 candidates. In contrast, the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest number of nominations in the state, with only 493 candidates filing papers.

Officials said the high turnout reflects growing public participation in Panchayati Raj institutions, which continue to play a central role in rural governance and development planning across Himachal Pradesh.

Unopposed Elections and Other Filings

The State Election Commission confirmed that all members of the Narkanda Nagar Panchayat have been elected unopposed, effectively completing the election process in the civic body without the need for polling. Meanwhile, the Rohru Municipal Council recorded 22 nominations, and notably, no candidate withdrew nomination papers on the final day of filing.

Election Schedule and Next Steps

With the nomination phase now complete, election authorities will move into the scrutiny process on May 12. Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers across the state will examine nomination papers beginning at 10 am to verify eligibility and compliance with election norms. Candidates seeking to withdraw from the contest may do so until May 15 and election symbols will be formally allotted on the same day.

The polling process for Panchayati Raj Institutions will be conducted in three phases using traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes. The first phase of voting is scheduled for May 26, followed by the second phase on May 28 and the final phase on May 30. Polling stations across the state will remain open from 7 am to 3 pm on all polling days.

Secretary of the State Election Commission, Surjeet Singh Rathore, has asked the Department of Information and Public Relations, Akashvani and Doordarshan to ensure extensive dissemination of election-related information and voter awareness campaigns across the state.

The Panchayati Raj elections are considered politically significant in Himachal Pradesh, often serving as a barometer of public sentiment in rural areas ahead of larger electoral contests.