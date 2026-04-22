The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a new scheme offering financial incentives up to Rs 1 crore for Panchayati Raj institutions that elect their members and office bearers unopposed, aiming to promote consensus and reduce electoral conflicts.

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major financial incentive scheme to encourage consensus-based elections in Panchayati Raj institutions, offering awards ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore for bodies elected unopposed.

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According to an official communication issued by the Panchayati Raj Department on April 21, Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, and Zila Parishads that elect all their members and office bearers unanimously in the upcoming elections will be eligible for grant-in-aid incentives.

Under the scheme, Gram Panchayats will receive Rs 25 lakh if all members, including the Pradhan and Up-Pradhan, are elected unopposed. Panchayat Samitis will be given Rs 50 lakh for unanimous election of members, including the Chairman and Vice-Chairman, while Zila Parishads will receive the highest incentive of Rs 1 crore under similar conditions. The notification has been circulated to all Deputy Commissioners for implementation, with directions to ensure wide publicity among the public.

Increased Incentives to Encourage Consensus

The initiative aims to promote harmony, reduce electoral expenditure, and strengthen grassroots democracy through consensus. Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Wednesday, C Paulrasu, Secretary, Dural Development and Panchayatiraj Department of the HP government, said the incentive amounts have been significantly increased to make the scheme more effective.

"Earlier, the incentives were quite nominal: Rs 10 lakh for Gram Panchayats, Rs 5 lakh for Panchayat Samitis and Rs 15 lakh for Zila Parishads. The government has now increased them to Rs 25 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively to motivate people to opt for unopposed elections," he said. He added that the earlier low amounts failed to encourage consensus.

Broader Objectives and Reforms

"Now, with enhanced incentives, we expect people at the grassroots level to at least make an effort towards consensus and avoid contests," he noted. Paulrasu further said the government's objective is to strengthen grassroots democracy and create awareness about peaceful and cooperative electoral practices. He also highlighted recent efforts by the government to curb drug-related issues in Panchayati Raj elections through legislative measures.

Fostering Unity and Reducing Conflicts

Officials said the scheme is expected to incentivise villages and local bodies to adopt a cooperative approach in electing representatives, thereby fostering unity and reducing election-related conflicts. (ANI)