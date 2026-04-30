HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Congress is in the final stages of announcing candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in key towns, with many already declared for Palampur, Mandi, and Dharamshala.

Candidate Announcements Nearing Completion

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the Congress is in the final stages of announcing candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections across key towns in the state.

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Speaking after a meeting of the party's election committee, Sukhu said, "In Palampur, we have announced all the candidates for councillors. In Mandi too, we have announced candidates for 10 councillors. The report for the remaining ones is being prepared. Their announcements will also be made by tomorrow."

He further added that in Dharamshala, "two of our wards are pending, and announcements for 15 wards have been made." Highlighting the party's strategy, the Chief Minister said, "The municipal corporation elections that will take place will be on the party symbol, and each assembly's elections will be on the party symbol. The candidate announcements will be made soon, and the voting for this is on May 17."

On the upcoming panchayat elections, Sukhu clarified that the Congress will not directly contest. "After the voting, in the panchayat elections that follow, the Congress Party is not directly participating, but we believe that the public knows that the government has worked in the interest of the state," he said.

Party Appoints Election In-charges

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has appointed an election in-charge for four key Municipal Corporations in the state ahead of the upcoming urban local body polls.

According to an official notification issued by HPCC General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta, the appointments have been approved by the party leadership and will come into effect immediately.

As per the list, senior Congress leaders have been assigned responsibilities for specific municipal areas. Rohit Thakur has been appointed as incharge for Solan Municipal Corporation, while Vikramaditya Singh will oversee Mandi Municipal Corporation. For Palampur Municipal Corporation, the party has appointed Rajesh Dharmani as incharge, while R S Bali has been given charge of Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (ANI)