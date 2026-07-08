Himachal Pradesh has deployed 15,000 personnel and 1,600 machines to restore roads blocked by monsoon rains, says PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The number of blocked roads has fallen from 104 to 60, with efforts to ensure connectivity.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said the state government has deployed around 15,000 personnel and 1,600 machines to restore road connectivity disrupted by heavy monsoon rains, assuring that every effort is being made to minimise inconvenience to the public.

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Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla, the minister said the number of blocked roads had come down significantly since Tuesday following round-the-clock restoration work. "I reviewed the situation yesterday. Around 104 roads were closed across the state yesterday, but according to the report I received this morning, the number has come down to about 60. The remaining roads have already been reopened, and we expect another 30 to 35 roads to be restored by this evening," he said

Extensive Manpower and Machinery Deployed

The minister said the department has mobilised extensive manpower and equipment across the state to deal with the impact of the monsoon. "Around 15,000 personnel are deployed on the ground. We have nearly 1,600 machines, including JCBs, bulldozers and robotic equipment, stationed at different locations. We are making every possible effort to ensure that people do not face unnecessary inconvenience." He said.

Minister Appeals for Public Caution

Referring to the challenges posed by the ongoing monsoon season, Singh said cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides could occur without warning, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, homes and orchards. "This is the monsoon season and heavy rainfall is expected. Cloudbursts and flash floods can occur at many places, leading to landslides and damage to houses, orchards and other property. I appeal to local residents to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather and immediately inform the administration if any dangerous situation develops so that timely intervention can be made."

Assurance of Additional Resources

The PWD Minister assured that additional machinery has also been hired and will be deployed wherever required. "We have hired additional machinery, and it will be deployed wherever the need arises. There will be no shortage of resources from the government's side. I especially want to reassure people living in remote and vulnerable hill districts such as Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla that every possible assistance will be provided," he added.

Focus on Swift Restoration and Apple Season

Singh said he had chaired a nearly three-hour online review meeting with senior officials on Tuesday to assess the preparedness and streamline restoration efforts. "During the review meeting with officials, we directed that all blocked roads should be reopened and restored within 24 hours wherever possible. With the apple season approaching, it is essential that road connectivity remains intact so that horticulturists and farmers do not suffer losses and transportation of produce is not disrupted," he said

The minister said the government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during the monsoon season while protecting the interests of residents, farmers and horticulturists across the state. (ANI)