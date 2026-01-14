Himachal Pradesh Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh has called his colleague Vikramaditya Singh's criticism of IAS/IPS officers 'unfortunate,' stating that blaming officials for project delays shows an inability to execute work.

Himachal Pradesh Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, on Wednesday said that remarks made by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh against IAS and IPS officers in the state are "unfortunate", saying that blaming officials for administrative shortcomings reflects an inability to execute work.

Responding to media queries and later speaking to ANI in Shimla, Singh said, "If some minister has made such a statement, it is unfortunate, no matter which state they belong to."

Minister Defends State Bureaucracy

Defending the state's bureaucracy, the minister said officers from Himachal Pradesh are serving in several other states and are performing efficiently. "The officers of Himachal Pradesh are working in other states, and they are working well," he said.

Anirudh Singh asserted that it is inappropriate to hold officers responsible for delays or failures in implementation. "If someone is not able to execute and do the work, it is not right to blame officers. I have never faced any such issue," he said.

'Hiding Your Inability'

He further remarked that such statements amount to deflecting responsibility. "You are trying to hide your inability and blaming officials of a specific state. This is unfortunate," the minister added.

The Trigger: PWD Minister's Remarks

The remarks come a day after PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh made critical comments about IAS and IPS officers in connection with state projects, which he posted on social media. The statements triggered a government response, with Anirudh Singh becoming the first senior minister to publicly defend the role of the bureaucracy. (ANI)