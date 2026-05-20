Himachal Pradesh has climbed seven places to secure the 6th national rank in quality school education, as per the PGI 2.0 report. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the state, crediting the Congress government's educational reforms.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the state on securing the sixth position in the country in providing quality school education, as per the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 report released by the Ministry of Education. According to the report, Himachal Pradesh has jumped seven places from 13th to 6th position, while among the States category, it has secured the third position. According to the release, CM said that Himachal Pradesh has been placed in the prestigious 'Prachesta-2' category, which is a matter of pride for the state. Congratulating teachers, officers, employees of the Education Department and students, Sukhu said that this achievement is the result of their collective efforts.

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Govt Reforms Credited for Success

CM Sukhu said that this success has been made possible due to various reforms introduced by the present Congress government in the education sector, with a focus on quality education, teacher training and expansion of school facilities. He said that the previous BJP government mainly focused on opening schools without adequate budget or staff, whereas the Congress government is focusing on quality education so that students studying in villages can also receive better educational opportunities. He said that the state government wants to prepare the children of the state for future challenges and ensure that they are confident and capable. He said that the previous BJP government had neglected the education sector, which led to a decline in the standard of education in the state.

The Chief Minister said that soon after coming to power, the present Congress government undertook several reforms to provide quality education to students. He said that English medium education has been started from Class 1 in all government schools of the state. School resources are being managed more efficiently, and at least one Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School is being opened in every Assembly constituency to provide quality education closer to students' homes, the release stated.

Sukhu further said that teachers are being sent abroad on exposure visits to study international education systems and implement better practices in schools across the state. In addition, meritorious students have also been sent on foreign educational tours. He said that the government is filling teaching posts on a priority basis so that the studies of the students are not affected due to a shortage of teachers.

CM said that 156 schools in the state are being affiliated with the CBSE curriculum, where classes in Arts, Science and Commerce streams have been made available. He said that this step will further strengthen the education sector in the coming years. Adequate teachers and non-teaching staff will also be appointed in these institutions to ensure the best academic environment for students, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that the present government is committed to strengthening the education system in the state and will continue to bring qualitative improvements in the future so that students of Himachal Pradesh do not have to move outside the state for better education. (ANI)