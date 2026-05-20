The Gujarat Cabinet has amended the 'Vatan Prem Yojana', allowing individuals, NRGs, and institutions to contribute to rural development. The changes introduce new financial contribution models and a streamlined three-tier approval process for projects.

Vatan Prem Yojana: Key Amendments

A State Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday. Informing about the decisions taken in the meeting, Government Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani stated that several important and people-oriented amendments have been made to the provisions of the State Government's ambitious "Vatan Prem Yojana," aimed at making Gujarat's villages more convenient and prosperous.

The Cabinet Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Cooperation, and Animal Husbandry stated that under this Yojana, any donor or individual residing outside the district, state, or country can voluntarily contribute towards the development of their native village and take part in serving their birthplace.

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According to the release, the quality public amenities will be developed in villages through a combination of donor contributions and government assistance. Following the amendments, any individual, institution, trust, or organisation emotionally connected to a village area will also be eligible to participate as a donor under the Yojana.

Updated Financial Contribution Model

Under the Yojana, development works have been divided into two categories, 'A' and 'B', and the financial contribution has been determined based on the implementing agency. If the work is implemented through a government agency, for Category 'A' works, the Government will contribute 60 per cent and the donor 40 per cent. For Category 'B' works, the Government will contribute 40 per cent and the donor 60 per cent.

Similarly, if the work is implemented through an agency selected by the donor instead of a government agency, for Category 'A' works, the Government will contribute 40 per cent and the donor 60 per cent. For Category 'B' works, the Government will contribute 20 per cent and the donor 80 per cent.

Development Works Under the Scheme

Major works under the scheme include construction of smart classrooms, computer labs and libraries in government schools; development of facilities for Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and veterinary hospitals; setting up of anganwadis, mid-day meal kitchens and sheds; and improvement of internal village infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, streetlights and CCTV camera systems. It also covers wastewater treatment facilities, beautification of lakes on the lines of "Amrut Sarovar" and installation of solar rooftop projects, along with construction of ST bus stands, dairy cooperative buildings and community toilets.

It is noteworthy that works such as creating gardens under the Panchvati Yojana or only deepening ponds will not be permitted under this Yojana.

Three-Tier Approval Process

The Minister further stated that to avoid delays in the approval process, financial powers have been delegated to three-tier committees: Projects up to Rs 20 lakh can be approved by the District Level Committee, chaired by the District Development Officer. Projects above Rs 20 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore can be approved by the Head of Department (HOD) Level Committee, chaired by the Development Commissioner. Projects above Rs 1 crore can be approved by the Department Level Committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary/Secretary of the Panchayat Department.

The Spokesperson Minister added that the Cabinet has approved these amendments and instructed immediate implementation. The State Government is confident that these reforms will encourage Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRGs) and local donors to actively participate in the development of their villages, helping Gujarat's rural areas progress towards becoming "Global Villages". (ANI)