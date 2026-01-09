The Himachal Pradesh High Court has slammed the state government for significant delays in infrastructure development at AIMSS Hospital, Chamiyana, citing issues like incomplete roads, lack of signboards, and inadequate parking.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday expressed strong displeasure over the slow pace of infrastructure development and access-related works at the Advanced Intensive Maternal and Surgical Super Speciality (AIMSS) Hospital, Chamiyana, and issued strict directions to the State government to ensure compliance within a fixed timeframe.

Hearing a public interest litigation Court on its own motion vs State of Himachal Pradesh and others (CWPIL No. 38 of 2024), a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj noted that despite repeated orders, several critical deficiencies remained unaddressed even after more than a year.

Court Flags Major Access and Infrastructure Lapses

The court pointed out the absence of directional hoardings and signboards to AIMSS Chamiyana on all major entry routes to Shimla, including the Tara Devi, Ghanahatti-Tutu and Kufri-Naldehra sides, as well as key city stretches such as ISBT-Bhatakuffer, Victory Tunnel-Sanjauli and Dhalli-Bhatakuffer.

The Bench also flagged serious concern over the incomplete widening of the 2.4 km Bhatakuffer-AIMSS road, noting that a 900-metre stretch continues to be single-lane despite earlier directions for land acquisition and release of funds. The Court order said, "A period of more than a year has gone by, but substantial progress has not been made as was expected from the concerned authorities."

Strict Directives for Compliance

The High Court further directed the State to release funds by January 30, 2026, for land acquisition, installation of solar street lights along the road, and removal of high-tension electric poles and domestic power lines, observing that non-compliance with earlier orders was unacceptable.

On parking facilities, the court observed that provision for only 60 vehicles was grossly inadequate for a super speciality hospital that requires parking space for nearly 1,000 vehicles. The Secretary, Public Works Department (PWD), has been asked to file an affidavit explaining how the issue would be addressed, failing which personal appearance may be required.

The Bench also sought affidavits from the Managing Director of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) on the lack of public transport connectivity to Chamiyana from ISBT and IGMC.

Review of Support Services and Final Warning

Taking note of healthcare support services, the court recorded that a blood storage unit is functional and a full-fledged blood bank is proposed in the upcoming additional block, expected to be completed by June 30, 2026. It also directed the authorities to provide temporary space to an NGO offering free meals to patients and attendants.

Warning the administration, the court made it clear that failure to comply with its directions by the next date of hearing would compel senior officers to appear in person to explain the delays. The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 16, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)