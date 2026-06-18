The Himachal Pradesh government has taken over the management of Saraswati Paradise International School in Sanjauli, appointing an administrator for six months to ensure the smooth functioning of the institution and safeguard students' academic interests.

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken over the management of Saraswati Paradise International School, Sanjauli, in a move aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution and safeguarding the academic interests of students.

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Exercising powers vested under the Himachal Pradesh Societies Registration Act, 2006, Deputy Commissioner and Joint Additional Registrar of Societies, Shimla district, Anupam Kashyap, on Thursday appointed Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana as the Administrator of the Himachal Public School Educational Society, which runs Saraswati Paradise International School. The appointment has been made initially for a period of six months.

Administrator Appointed to Ensure Stability

According to the official order, the decision has been taken to strengthen administrative arrangements and ensure that the school's academic activities continue without disruption. The administration has emphasised that teaching, discipline, student welfare and overall institutional functioning must not be adversely affected under any circumstances.

Key Responsibilities of the Administrator

As Administrator, Jyoti Rana will oversee the day-to-day affairs of both the school and the educational society. She has also been tasked with facilitating the formation of a new governing body in accordance with the society's bylaws and applicable legal provisions.

The order underlines that protecting the academic future of students, safeguarding the interests of teachers and non-teaching staff, and maintaining the normal functioning of the institution will remain the administration's foremost priorities.

Officials said the school will continue to operate normally and that all academic and teaching activities will proceed uninterrupted during the period of administrative oversight.

Support Structure for the Administrator

To assist the Administrator in carrying out her responsibilities, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Rural), Shimla, the Deputy Director of Elementary Education, Shimla, the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Shimla, the Assistant Controller (Finance and Accounts) in the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Shimla, and the Tehsildar, Shimla (Rural), have been directed to extend all necessary support as and when required.

The administration expressed confidence that the temporary arrangement would ensure stability in the institution's functioning while facilitating the establishment of a duly constituted governing body for the society. (ANI)