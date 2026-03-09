Former HP CM Jai Ram Thakur attacked the Congress govt, alleging it has failed in its tenure and is run by a "friends' circle." He claimed the govt functions in fear due to internal turmoil and that development has stalled.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging that the Congress-led dispensation has failed during its more than three-and-a-half-year tenure and that decisions in the state are being taken by a "friends' circle" rather than through the cabinet.

'Government of Friends'

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Thakur said the government was functioning under an atmosphere of fear despite the Congress enjoying a clear majority in the state Assembly. "In more than three years and six months of its tenure, the Himachal Pradesh government has completely failed. This is a government of friends. Decisions are being taken in meetings of a 'friends' circle', not in meetings of the cabinet," Thakur said.

The BJP leader alleged that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appeared unusually enthusiastic in recent days because one of his close associates had been sent to the Rajya Sabha. "The reason for the Chief Minister's excitement has become clear. One more friend of his has been added to the Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister has expanded his friends' circle," he said.

Thakur said that although the Congress has a majority in the Assembly, the government was functioning under a "climate of fear" due to internal turbulence within the party. "Despite having a majority, the government is working in a state of fear because there is a lot of internal turmoil in the Congress party. No one knows what may happen at any time. Even the Chief Minister appears to be under pressure," he said.

Rajya Sabha Nomination Controversy

He said the BJP had taken a "principled decision" not to field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, which he claimed gave Congress a major advantage "The BJP decided on principle not to field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. This gave the Congress party a big advantage," Thakur said.

Referring to the nomination of a Congress district president to the Upper House, Thakur questioned the description of the nominee as an "ordinary party worker." "It was said that a simple party worker had been given the Rajya Sabha ticket. But according to the affidavit, he owns movable and immovable assets worth about 23 crore rupees and holds government contracts worth several crores. Is this what Congress calls an ordinary worker?" he asked.

The former Chief Minister also claimed that several senior Congress leaders were upset over the development and had publicly expressed their dissatisfaction. "Anand Sharma had confronted Virbhadra Singh only to protect Sukhu, and today he has ended his political career for a new friend. Although Anand Sharma must have never said this in the ground of media, he had said that to his friends that he was responsible for promoting Sukhvinder Singh Sujhu in politics," said Jai Ram Thakur.

Deteriorating Governance and Stalled Development

Thakur further alleged that governance in the state had deteriorated and that development work had slowed down. "Development works have come to a halt. Schemes announced in the budget have not been implemented, and the government seems focused only on remaining in power rather than on public welfare," he said.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement and Corruption

He accused the government of mismanaging funds received from the Centre and questioned how financial assistance and revenue deficit grants were being utilised. "The state has taken loans worth about 40,000 crore rupees in three years and has also received significant assistance from the Centre. The government must explain where the money has gone," he said.

Thakur also raised allegations of corruption and illegal activities in different parts of the state, citing cases of alleged illegal tree felling and administrative irregularities. "Corruption in the present government has reached its peak. Serious allegations, including illegal tree felling and misuse of power, are coming to light," he said.

The Leader of Opposition further criticised the government over issues related to law and order and industrial development, alleging that the environment created by the administration was discouraging investment in the state. Industries are migrating out of Himachal Pradesh because of the atmosphere created by the government. Instead of encouraging development, the government is creating fear among investors," he said.

'Himachal on Sale'

Thakur also alleged that the state government was considering leasing out or selling properties, including hotels of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), and termed it an attempt to put "Himachal on sale." "First, there was talk of selling 16 HPTDC hotels, and now eight more have been added. Leasing such properties raises serious questions," he said.

Other Criticisms

Responding to a question regarding remarks made by the Governor about work culture in the state, Thakur said he would not comment directly but suggested that the Governor must have made the statement based on his experience. "I will not say much about the Governor's statement, but if he said something, he must have said it based on his experience," he said.

On Panchayati Raj elections, Thakur said the Disaster Management Act had eventually been withdrawn and that the Supreme Court had directed that elections to Panchayati Raj institutions be conducted."The Disaster Management Act has been withdrawn, and the Supreme Court has ordered that Panchayati Raj elections be held," he said.

The BJP leader reiterated his criticism of the government's performance and said the party would raise several issues during the upcoming Assembly budget session "The government's priority appears to be staying in power rather than ensuring development and welfare of the people," Thakur said. (ANI)