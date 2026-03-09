Delhi Police filed a case after a Manipuri woman was assaulted near Saket Court. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma condemned the 'racial bullying,' prompting police to deploy teams to find the culprits. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Delhi Police Registers Case, Deploys Teams

The Delhi Police on Monday registered a criminal case under relevant sections of the law following an alleged physical assault on a woman from Manipur near the Saket District Court complex. The police response came shortly after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on social media, prompting the deployment of multiple teams to identify and apprehend the accused.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Sir, this is to inform that A criminal case has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance. Multiple teams have already been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest. Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits."

Meghalaya CM Condemns 'Racial Bullying'

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday expressed deep anger over a physical assault on two individuals from Manipur and Assam near the Saket Court area in Delhi. The Chief Minister termed the incident an act of racial bullying and urged the authorities to take strict action against such repeated attacks on people from the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, in a post on X, wrote, "Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action."

Details of the Assault

A girl from Northeast India, Manipur, was allegedly attacked on Sunday evening near the Saket District Court Complex, New Delhi. A girl, along with her friends taking a walk in a park when a group of men made inappropriate remarks towards them. When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated, and she was reportedly assaulted by the group of men.

Investigation and Victim's Condition

The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she will recover soon and has suffered minor injuries.

The police reached out to the victim, and the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)