The HP government is giving a Rs 34.18 crore monthly benefit to milk producers, boosting daily procurement to 2.70 lakh litres. The state has raised prices and is building new infrastructure to strengthen the rural economy and empower farmers.

The Himachal Pradesh government is providing an average monthly benefit of Rs 34.18 crore to milk producers as part of its efforts to strengthen the rural economy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

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Under various initiatives, the state milk federation is currently procuring around 2.70 lakh litres of milk per day, a significant increase from 1.57 lakh litres per day recorded during FY 2024-25. Doorstep milk collection facilities are also being provided, particularly benefiting marginal farmers in remote areas.

Boosting Procurement Prices and Participation

The state government has increased milk procurement prices over the past three years. In the 2026-27 budget, provisions have been made to procure cow milk at Rs 61 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 71 per litre.

The number of milk producers associated with village dairy societies has increased from 27,498 to 39,790, while functional dairy cooperative societies have risen from 583 to 758, reflecting growing participation in the sector.

Strengthening Rural Livelihoods

To further boost rural livelihoods, the government is promoting milk producer groups and women self-help groups, creating sustainable employment opportunities in rural areas.

Infrastructure and Quality Enhancement

On infrastructure development, 11 milk processing plants with a combined capacity of 1.80 lakh litres per day are currently operational.

Additionally, a new processing plant is being established at Dhagwar in Kangra district with an initial capacity of 1.50 lakh litres per day, which can be expanded further.

The state has also signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board to establish a new milk union in Kangra district, covering Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, aimed at improving milk collection, processing and marketing systems.

Over the past three years, more than 2,000 farmers have been trained in clean milk production and quality maintenance, while automated milk collection systems have been installed to ensure transparency and fair pricing.

"Ensuring that farmers receive money directly in their hands is a key priority of the state government. We are making every effort to support farmers and horticulturists so they can become economically empowered," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)