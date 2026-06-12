Hyderabad's Dr P Raghu Ram has secured his third Guinness World Record for the largest AI-enabled holographic health lecture. The event focused on breast health education, combining medicine, AI, and immersive technology to advance awareness.

Doctor P Raghu Ram, Founder and Chairman of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and Founding Director of KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, has achieved his third Guinness World Records title in 15 months, emphasising that "technology alone cannot save lives; knowledge and early detection do." The Guinness World Record was awarded for hosting the "Largest Audience at an Interactive AI-Enabled Holographic Health Awareness Lecture". The historic achievement highlights the convergence of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and immersive technology to advance breast health education in India.

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Combining Medicine, AI, and Immersive Technology

Speaking to ANI, Dr Raghu Ram said, "Over the past two decades, under the auspices of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and KIMS Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, we have created awareness about the importance of early detection of the most common cancer affecting women in our country. Today, we have taken this mission a step further by combining medicine, AI, and immersive technology under one platform."

The event featured a 30-minute AI-enabled holographic lecture delivered by a three-dimensional hologram of Dr Raghu Ram, focusing on benign breast conditions, myths about breast cancer, and principles of treatment, followed by a 30-minute interactive multilingual question-and-answer session in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Dr Raghu Ram explained that the holographic educator maintained strict ethical guardrails, providing evidence-based guidance while politely declining questions on personal treatment or doctors.

Launch of NARI Digital Avatar

In addition, the National Awareness & Resource Initiative for Breast Health (NARI) was launched. NARI is an AI-driven digital avatar of Dr Raghu Ram, providing round-the-clock access to reliable, multilingual information on breast health, screening, early detection, benign conditions, and breast cancer. "Technology alone cannot save lives. Knowledge, awareness, and timely treatment do. Our mission is to democratise access to credible breast health information, encourage screening, dispel myths, and support breast cancer conquerors," he said.

Endorsement from National Medical Commission

The event was graced by Dr Abhijat Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission, who praised the initiative as "a public health innovation with the potential to benefit countless individuals" and highlighted the launch of NARI as a key step in improving access to reliable breast health education across India.

Dedication and Commendations

Dr Raghu Ram dedicated the recognition to his late mother, Dr Ushalakshmi, a gynaecologist and breast cancer survivor, whose journey inspired the creation of the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. He also expressed gratitude to Dr Bhaskar Rao, Chairman of KIMS Group of Hospitals; colleagues; patients; and family members for their unwavering support.

Distinguished guests, including Mr K Padmanabhaiah, Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, Dr C. Mallikarjuna, and several healthcare leaders and social media influencers, commended Dr Raghu Ram for leveraging AI and holographic technology to expand breast health awareness across India. (ANI)