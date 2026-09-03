HP Governor Kavinder Gupta met ex-servicemen in Hamirpur, addressing their welfare issues. He announced Rs 5 lakh for the Shaheedi Smarak construction and assured that a Rajya Sainik Board meeting will be convened to address pending matters.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh and President of Rajya Sainik Board, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday interacted with the members of Directorate Sainik Welfare and ex-servicemen at Hamirpur and took note of various issues concerning their welfare and well-being.

Brigadier Madan Sheel Sharma (Retd), Director, Directorate Sainik Welfare, Hamirpur, apprised the Governor of various issues being faced by ex-servicemen and their families. He also briefed him about the status of the pending construction of the Shaheedi Smarak at Hamirpur, which was started in 2023. The Director further informed the Governor that the last meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board was held in 2016, and apprised him of the need to convene the Board meeting to review and address matters concerning the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

Governor Assures Action and Board Meeting

The Governor, in his capacity as President of the Rajya Sainik Board, gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised by the ex-servicemen and assured them that their genuine issues would be taken up with the State Government for appropriate action. He also assured that the meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board would be convened at the earliest.

Focus on Shaheedi Smarak

Recognising the contribution of the armed forces and the supreme sacrifices made by the martyrs in the service of the nation, the Governor announced a contribution of Rs 5 lakh towards the construction of the Shaheedi Smarak.

The Governor emphasised that a memorial dedicated to the martyrs is not merely a structure but a symbol of the nation's gratitude towards those who made the supreme sacrifice for the unity, integrity and security of the country. He said that the Shaheedi Smarak would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, instilling in them the values of courage, patriotism, sacrifice and service to the nation.

The Governor also appealed to the Members of Parliament and Legislators of the State to come forward and contribute towards the construction of the Shaheedi Smarak, so that the long-pending project could be completed at the earliest. He said that collective efforts would help give the memorial the dignity and stature befitting the valour and sacrifice of the martyrs.

Commitment to Veterans' Welfare Reaffirmed

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the welfare and genuine concerns of ex-servicemen, war widows and their families receive due attention. He stressed that those who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation deserve the highest respect, dignity and continued support from society and the government.

(ANI)