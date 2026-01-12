HP Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted people on Lohri and Makar Sakranti. The CM noted a new festival allowance for the destitute, hoping it brings a smile to their faces on the auspicious occasion.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have felicitated the people of the State on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sakranti.

Himachal Leaders Extend Festival Greetings

In his felicitation message, the Governor said that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of the State. "May the festival of Lohri burn all the evils in your life and bring joy and the best of health to all of you," said the Governor.

The Chief Minister, in his message, extended his greetings to all the people of the state and especially the destitute children, women and elderly across the State on the occasion. CM Sukhu said, "I hope that the step initiated by our government to provide festival allowance to them will bring a smile on their faces and make their Lohri special."

He further said, "Such festivals also provide us an opportunity to get together and share happiness with near and dear ones, which would also go a long way in strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and fraternity."

"These festivals symbolise the celebration of joy and prosperity, which are ushered in by a fresh harvest", said the Chief Minister.

President Murmu Greets Nation on Harvest Festivals

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens in India and abroad on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, which will be celebrated on January 13 and 14.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians residing within India and abroad. These festivals symbolise our rich agricultural traditions and national unity. They reflect our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage."

These festivals are an opportunity to recognise the hard work of our farmers, who tirelessly feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards Mother Nature.

Celebrations of Harvest and Unity

Lohri (Jan 13) and Makar Sankranti (Jan 14) are major Indian harvest festivals marking winter's end and the sun's northward journey (Uttarayan), celebrated with bonfires, folk songs, dancing (Lohri), holy dips, kites, and sweets (Makar Sankranti), symbolising new beginnings, prosperity, and gratitude to nature and farmers. Lohri is the eve of Makar Sankranti, with shared themes of harvest, faith, and cultural unity, and is observed across India in diverse forms, such as Pongal and Magh Bihu. (ANI)