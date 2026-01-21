HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank for winning the top national award for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, recognized for its work during Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday congratulated the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (HPSCBL) for securing first place at the National level for the effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The Bank achieved first position across the country in the 'Co-operative Bank-Medium State' category for outstanding implementation of the scheme during Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25.

In this regard, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, issued a certificate of appreciation, praising the bank's efforts in successfully implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The certificate was presented to the Chief Minister today by the Bank's Chairman, Devendra Shyam and Managing Director Shravan Manta.

The Chief Minister said that the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank was playing a vital role in delivering various welfare schemes to farmers at the grassroots level.

The bank has launched several effective initiatives for the welfare of farmers and orchardists, which have produced encouraging results.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh was also present on the occasion.

State to Formulate Nutrition Policy

Earlier, the Chief Minister, on January 14, also stated that the government would formulate a State Nutrition Policy to ensure the availability of balanced, nutritious food for all vulnerable groups, including children, adolescent girls, and expectant and lactating mothers, during a review meeting of the Department of Health, Safety and Regulation.

He expressed concern that deficiencies in nutritional content and the presence of pesticides in food were contributing to an increase in diseases.

He said that the state government was seriously addressing both issues and was working on effective solutions.

Strengthening Health Sector

He said that the state government was continuously strengthening the health sector.

World-class standards were adopted in medical education, ICUs were established in every medical college, and hospitals ensured a global-standard doctor-patient ratio. (ANI)