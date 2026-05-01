The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee will organise state-wide training for office-bearers to strengthen the party, focusing on ideology, policies, and modern communication strategies, as announced by HPCC President Vinay Kumar.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Vinay Kumar on Thursday said the party will organise training programmes for office-bearers at all levels across the state to strengthen organisational capacity and deepen workers' understanding of its ideology and policies.

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He said the initiative would also focus on equipping party workers with modern communication strategies, including the effective use of social media and public outreach methods to connect with people.

Strengthening the Party from Grassroots

Vinay Kumar said the state unit would fully implement the directions and ideas shared by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the recent training programme for district presidents.

Describing the initiative as a "historic step," he said the programme was not merely a formal exercise but a significant effort to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, infusing fresh energy, enthusiasm and a renewed sense of commitment among workers.

He said the appointment of district presidents under the organisational restructuring drive had provided a new direction to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, strengthening the organisational framework and reinforcing workers' confidence in leadership.

Focus on Direct Communication and Engagement

The HPCC chief also thanked party office-bearers, organisers and workers for successfully conducting the large-scale training programme involving district presidents from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a reflection of the party's discipline and commitment.

Highlighting the importance of direct engagement, Vinay Kumar said Rahul Gandhi's interaction with district presidents sent a clear message that grassroots workers are valued within the party and have opportunities to grow based on merit and dedication.

He added that the training programme emphasised strengthening direct communication with the public, understanding their concerns and mobilising them effectively to build stronger mass movements.

A Milestone for a Robust Future

The guidance provided by the central leadership, he said, would serve as the backbone of the organisation in the coming years.

Calling the initiative a "milestone," he said it would play a crucial role in making the Congress more organised, robust and responsive to public issues.

He also noted that such a comprehensive training programme had been organised for the first time in Himachal Pradesh.

Expressing confidence, Vinay Kumar said that under Rahul Gandhi's guidance, the Congress would move forward with renewed energy and continue to assert its presence on issues concerning the public.